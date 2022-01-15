Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 132,874 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 132,874 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.06% of Yum! Brands worth $21,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 222.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $127.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 38.54%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,525 shares of company stock worth $1,212,333 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YUM. Loop Capital began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.42.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

