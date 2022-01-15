Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 98,300 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 284,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Exelon were worth $13,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Exelon during the second quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 40.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

Shares of EXC opened at $56.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $58.01. The company has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

