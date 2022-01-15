HedgeTrade (HEDG) Trading 4.8% Lower This Week

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $244.98 million and approximately $6,523.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001616 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

SSV Network (SSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005100 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.57 or 0.00214685 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.