Helix Hits Market Capitalization of $47,822.66 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last week, Helix has traded 48% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Helix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Helix has a total market capitalization of $47,822.66 and approximately $57.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00035676 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000219 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000677 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 105.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Helix Profile

Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,821,028 coins. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

