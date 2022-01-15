HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on HelloFresh from €110.00 ($125.00) to €113.00 ($128.41) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of HLFFF stock opened at $64.20 on Friday. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $114.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.61 and its 200-day moving average is $94.53.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

