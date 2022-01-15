Hertz Network (HTZ) Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Hertz Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hertz Network has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Hertz Network has a total market cap of $527,496.81 and approximately $31,900.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hertz Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00064523 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00075386 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,332.74 or 0.07706026 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,216.74 or 0.99926556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00069034 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008329 BTC.

Hertz Network Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Hertz Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hertz Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hertz Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hertz Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hertz Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.