Hiblocks (HIBS) Trading 3% Lower This Week

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Hiblocks coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Hiblocks has a market cap of $25.38 million and $36,836.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hiblocks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00064796 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00074260 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,305.76 or 0.07691671 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,928.64 or 0.99883994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00069755 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008185 BTC.

About Hiblocks

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Hiblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hiblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.