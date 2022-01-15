HoDooi Market Cap Reaches $8.83 Million (HOD)

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 15th. One HoDooi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HoDooi has traded flat against the dollar. HoDooi has a total market capitalization of $8.83 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00065608 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00075002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,306.06 or 0.07682854 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,776.16 or 0.99406336 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00069655 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008146 BTC.

HoDooi Coin Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

