Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.98 Million

Brokerages expect Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) to announce $146.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Holley’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $141.00 million and the highest is $149.50 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holley will report full-year sales of $661.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $654.00 million to $668.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $718.68 million, with estimates ranging from $696.00 million to $746.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Holley.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $159.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.44 million.

Several brokerages have commented on HLLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Holley in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.91.

Shares of NYSE HLLY opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Holley has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLLY. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Holley in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Holley in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Holley in the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Holley in the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Holley in the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

