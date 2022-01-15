HollyGold Market Cap Hits $1.04 Million (HGOLD)

HollyGold (CURRENCY:HGOLD) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One HollyGold coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000650 BTC on major exchanges. HollyGold has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $87,680.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HollyGold has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HollyGold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00063216 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00077928 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,334.50 or 0.07722040 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,190.49 or 1.00020480 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00069447 BTC.

HollyGold Profile

HollyGold launched on May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,704,196 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

Buying and Selling HollyGold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HollyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HollyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HollyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HollyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.