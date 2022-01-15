Horizon Protocol Trading Down 0.8% This Week (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $3.86 million and $88,214.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0966 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

