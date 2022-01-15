Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) Short Interest Update

Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 154.5% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of HOILF opened at $0.12 on Friday. Hunter Technology has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21.
About Hunter Technology
