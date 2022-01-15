Huobi BTC Price Tops $43,261.31 on Major Exchanges (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $43,261.31 or 1.00400800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $1.73 billion and $113,677.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00064924 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00074535 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,315.08 or 0.07693643 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,041.25 or 0.99890084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00069552 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008166 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

