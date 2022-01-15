Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$32.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hydro One in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, CSFB set a C$33.00 price objective on Hydro One and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

TSE H traded down C$0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching C$31.67. 575,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.01. The company has a market cap of C$18.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67. Hydro One has a 1-year low of C$26.38 and a 1-year high of C$33.10.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.91 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.266 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.58%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

