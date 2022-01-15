HyperDAO Price Tops $0.0534 on Exchanges (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 15th. One HyperDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0534 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $181.47 million and $1.37 million worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HyperDAO has traded down 31.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HyperDAO alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005476 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00058720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HDAO is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.