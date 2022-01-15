Ignition Trading 76.8% Higher Over Last Week (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 66.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last week, Ignition has traded up 76.8% against the dollar. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ignition has a total market cap of $22,595.11 and $40.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,124.96 or 1.00126190 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00091826 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007666 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00032936 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00046133 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.48 or 0.00718531 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,512,048 coins and its circulating supply is 1,498,875 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

