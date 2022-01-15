iMe Lab (LIME) Market Cap Hits $10.04 Million

iMe Lab (CURRENCY:LIME) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 15th. One iMe Lab coin can now be purchased for about $0.0638 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges. iMe Lab has a total market capitalization of $10.04 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded up 26.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get iMe Lab alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00064607 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00075155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,328.26 or 0.07697841 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,097.60 or 0.99679144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00069231 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008318 BTC.

iMe Lab Coin Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform . The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling iMe Lab

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iMe Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iMe Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iMe Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iMe Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.