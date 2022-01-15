Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Short Interest Up 148.4% in December

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 148.4% from the December 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial and Commercial Bank of China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDCBY opened at $12.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.37. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.24.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.04 billion during the quarter. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 26.36%.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

