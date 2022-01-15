Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 266,440 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Infosys were worth $15,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Infosys by 55.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after buying an additional 270,402 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 5.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,143,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,238,000 after buying an additional 58,864 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 10.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 103,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Infosys in the second quarter worth $582,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $26.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.04. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.97.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

