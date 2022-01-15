Ink Reaches Market Capitalization of $535,631.71 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Ink has a total market capitalization of $535,631.71 and $36,743.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ink has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar. One Ink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ink Coin Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

