International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,538 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $26,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut shares of International Business Machines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $136.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

IBM stock opened at $134.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.97. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $120.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.01%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.