Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSMU. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $528,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period.

Shares of BSMU opened at $25.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average of $25.61. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $26.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

