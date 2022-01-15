Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Short Interest Update

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a growth of 149.4% from the December 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 18.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 41,732 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 844,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,394,000 after purchasing an additional 14,514 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 28.1% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 29,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 9.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 20.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. 16.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQI stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.45. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $13.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0509 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

