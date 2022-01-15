Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,000 shares, a drop of 61.0% from the December 15th total of 217,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 540,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSE:VVR traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,084,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,000. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.39. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $4.53.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%.
About Invesco Senior Income Trust
Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.