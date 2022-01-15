Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,000 shares, a drop of 61.0% from the December 15th total of 217,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 540,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:VVR traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,084,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,000. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.39. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $4.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,353,000 after buying an additional 148,274 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,112,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,420,000 after buying an additional 61,907 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 118,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 12,626,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,312,000 after buying an additional 757,583 shares during the period.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

