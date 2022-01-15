Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) Position Cut by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,460 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $170,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at $258,000.

Shares of IDLV opened at $31.97 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $32.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average is $31.57.

