ION 24 Hour Volume Reaches $15.00 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One ION coin can currently be bought for $0.0292 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ION has traded 63.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ION has a market cap of $403,234.72 and $15.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ION alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.18 or 0.00215735 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00044741 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $204.48 or 0.00468397 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00079200 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00012309 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000528 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,685,963 coins and its circulating supply is 13,785,963 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.