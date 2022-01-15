IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of IQVIA worth $37,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $1,042,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 6.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 100.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 986,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,096,000 after buying an additional 494,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 8.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $247.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.78, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.44 and a 200 day moving average of $256.29. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.00 and a twelve month high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.35.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

