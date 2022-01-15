iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWC. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 189.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $134.56 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $129.02 and a 1-year high of $159.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.79.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

