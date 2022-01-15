iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Short Interest Up 121.5% in December

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a growth of 121.5% from the December 15th total of 451,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,461,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,496 shares in the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,706,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,038,000 after acquiring an additional 44,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 439.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,555,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,634 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,304,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,186,000 after acquiring an additional 453,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 930,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,825,000 after acquiring an additional 164,618 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.37 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.14 and a twelve month high of $110.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.45.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

