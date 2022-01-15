iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,204 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 964.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,323,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,391,000 after buying an additional 3,011,275 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,881,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,846,000 after buying an additional 58,851 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,454,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,786,000 after buying an additional 103,253 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,402,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,889,000 after buying an additional 500,951 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,373,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,303,000 after buying an additional 57,712 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $106.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.45 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

