Ispolink (ISP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.43 Million

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One Ispolink coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ispolink has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Ispolink has a market capitalization of $12.02 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ispolink

ISP is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,552,961,493 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Ispolink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ispolink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ispolink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

