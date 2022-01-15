iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,716 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of iStar worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in iStar by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,432,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,004,000 after purchasing an additional 202,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in iStar by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,598,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,870,000 after purchasing an additional 65,043 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iStar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,383,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iStar by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of iStar by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 1,424,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,528,000 after acquiring an additional 822,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

STAR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered iStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE:STAR opened at $25.21 on Friday. iStar Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.81.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 18.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that iStar Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

