Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Down 62.1% in December

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the December 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JAPSY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.34. 82,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.46. Japan Airlines has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $12.78.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a negative net margin of 39.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd. engages in scheduled and non-scheduled air transport, aerial work, and aircraft maintenance services. It operates through the Air Transport and Others segments. The Air Transport segment engages in air transport business, airport passenger service, ground handling service, maintenance service, cargo service, passenger transport service and airport area business.

