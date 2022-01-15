Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,842 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of Johnson Controls International worth $34,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,204,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,724,000 after buying an additional 1,606,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,400,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,343,000 after purchasing an additional 227,161 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 22.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,046,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 45.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,267,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,369,000 after purchasing an additional 420,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,460 shares of company stock worth $4,536,359. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $76.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.09. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.26.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.65%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

