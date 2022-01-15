JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.91% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 524,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,488,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $43.75 on Friday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $45.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.