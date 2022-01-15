Katalyo Tops One Day Volume of $3,249.00 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 15th. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $928,077.96 and $3,249.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0868 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00063216 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00077928 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,334.50 or 0.07722040 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,190.49 or 1.00020480 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00069447 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars.

