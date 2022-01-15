Kava.io Achieves Market Capitalization of $513.55 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Kava.io coin can currently be purchased for about $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a market cap of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kava.io

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

