KBC Group NV Acquires 177,580 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 2,896.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,580 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $30,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 81.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 568.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Airbnb by 145.5% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 77.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Airbnb by 34.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.79.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total value of $24,499,230.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 25,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $4,188,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,175,824 shares of company stock valued at $215,894,601. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $163.99 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $129.71 and a one year high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $104.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.28.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 116.56%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

