KBC Group NV Acquires 64,631 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,631 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.07% of Digital Realty Trust worth $30,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 12.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 12.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.54.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $155.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 65.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.20.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

