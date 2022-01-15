KBC Group NV Boosts Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 73.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,309 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.12% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $31,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HZNP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,911,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 570.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 23,794 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 348,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,622,000 after purchasing an additional 114,476 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 268,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,120,000 after purchasing an additional 27,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $91.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $70.15 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HZNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.75.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $2,250,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 7,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.57, for a total value of $795,265.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,255 shares of company stock valued at $15,633,956. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.