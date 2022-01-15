KBC Group NV Buys 25,595 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,595 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.31% of A. O. Smith worth $29,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AOS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 7,993.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,562,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,912 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 9.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,782,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,427,000 after purchasing an additional 154,337 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 166.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,754,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,698 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 176.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,736,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Shares of AOS opened at $80.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.84. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $716,240.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,612 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AOS. Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.