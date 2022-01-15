KBC Group NV Decreases Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,933 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.21% of Domino’s Pizza worth $36,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $191,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $509.00 to $501.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $541.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $625.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.92.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $473.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.54. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $507.03.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

