KBC Group NV Has $38.30 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,240 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $38,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 16,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNC opened at $222.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.09 and its 200-day moving average is $197.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.60 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.20%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.28.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

