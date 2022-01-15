KBC Group NV Increases Stock Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 1.97% of Lindsay worth $32,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th.

In other news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $130,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lindsay stock opened at $140.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 0.34. Lindsay Co. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $179.26.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 33.50%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

