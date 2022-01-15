KBC Group NV Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 370,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,359 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $39,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $135.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.59. The stock has a market cap of $240.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $138.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.29%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.