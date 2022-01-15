KBC Group NV Raises Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

KBC Group NV raised its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,485 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.64% of Valmont Industries worth $32,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 49,353.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,831,000 after purchasing an additional 345,971 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 180.9% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth $279,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 5.6% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

VMI opened at $240.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.14. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $191.13 and a one year high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $86,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

