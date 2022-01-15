KBC Group NV Raises Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 2,896.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,580 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $30,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,075,000 after buying an additional 106,844 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after acquiring an additional 37,297 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 31.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $163.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.20 billion and a PE ratio of -13.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.71 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.28.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 116.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $4,188,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $39,990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,175,824 shares of company stock worth $215,894,601 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.79.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.