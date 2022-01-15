KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 128,012 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in JD.com were worth $40,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 2,744.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. 34.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.com alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JD. Barclays began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. CLSA increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.11.

JD opened at $73.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $98.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.09 and its 200 day moving average is $76.07. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.