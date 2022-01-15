KBC Group NV Sells 104,658 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 104,658 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.11% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $36,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,455,248,000 after buying an additional 865,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,437,000 after purchasing an additional 565,063 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $468,155,000 after buying an additional 117,844 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $527,842,000 after buying an additional 146,188 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $425,536,000 after buying an additional 70,721 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $288.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.90.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $316.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.76 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $349.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.71.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 9.89%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

