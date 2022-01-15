KBC Group NV Sells 84,041 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 84,041 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.08% of Ross Stores worth $29,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saturna Capital CORP raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 10,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $102.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.47 and a 200 day moving average of $115.37. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.56 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.39%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

